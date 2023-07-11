Farmhand recently announced a new partnership with Flexxaire to distribute reversible fan systems for agricultural, forestry and construction machinery for the 32 counties in Ireland.

The firm showcased a unit for the first time in Ireland at the show. Flexxaire is a Canadian manufacturer who offers a diesel engine fan system for airflow control, to keep radiators clean and engines cool. Manufacturers worldwide such as Fendt, Cat, JCB and Komatsu use such systems.

Once retrofitted, the operator can signal the fan to blow outwards manually or have it set to happen at timed intervals. The cooling fan system can read the engine temperature from the ECU and knows when and how to adjust the blade pitch at any fan speed to keep the machine cool. Pricing starts from €3,500 plus VAT.