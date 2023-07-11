Earlier this spring, the Kverneland Group acquired 100% of the French mechanical weeding firm, BC Technique SAS Company.

The company was a manufacturer of inter-row cultivators, rotary hoes, guidance interfaces and tine harrows.

Up to now, this equipment was distributed under the Phenix Agrosystem brand.

Kverneland-branded machines are now being shipped worldwide, with one of the first branded machines landing in Ireland last week just in time for the show.

On display was the Helios 2060 F, a 6m-mounted star-wheel mechanical rotary hoe.

Kverneland say that its narrow profile and unique upwards teeth curving, mean the unit can operate in any conditions.

Weighing in at 2.3t, the firm says it operates with effectiveness from 6km to 15km/h, with low impact on the growing crop.

Pricing for the Helios range is yet to be confirmed.