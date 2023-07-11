The new two-model 6H-series was one of Landini’s most recent tractor launches, and the 127hp flagship 6-135H made its Irish debut at the FTMTA show. The new series sees Argo switch from Deutz to FPT engines.

Both models in the lineup (119hp 6-125H) run the Italian engine manufacturer’s 3.6l engine.

The manufacturer claims that maximum torque has been increased to 518Nm at 1,300rpm, while it says fuel consumption has been cut by 10%. The transmission offers 36 forward speeds across three ranges, or 48 speeds when fitted with the creeper option.

The hydraulic system has been upgraded to 110l/min, plus a further 38.5l/min available for the steering to improve performance during loader work.

Up to seven spools are available, two of which are mid-mounted. Rear lift capacity sits at 6t, which is 1.5t ahead of the 5-120 in the range below. A front linkage can be fitted. The 6-135H is priced at €90,000 plus VAT.