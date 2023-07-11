A new 4m version of the grain and fert drill landed on the shores of Ireland just in time for the FTMTA show.

Minimal draught resistance, an integrated (Heliodor) disc harrow and a large split hopper – that’s how Lemken summed up its new Solitair DT seed drill. A 4m version of the new grain and fert drill landed on the shores of Ireland just in time for the FTMTA show and is bound for demonstrations this autumn.

Also available in a six-metre working width, Lemken previously never offered a four-metre folding trailed drill, but a rigid version only. Depending on the system, the drill can be configured with 465mm diameter concave discs (individually protected by leaf springs), or smaller vertical corrugated discs for reduced soil disturbance.

At the heart of the Solitair’s seeding technology are individual electrically driven metering units, each of which supplies one distributor with seed. The coulter bar features the proven OptiDisc double disc coulters. This drill was fitted with a 4,500l hopper, while the range is 3,400l up to 5,100l. It has a list price of €178,000 plus VAT.