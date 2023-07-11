Mastek debuted its new FlexiShoe trailing shoe to the public at the show. The firm says it has been designed to address the concerns of farmers who have been struggling with the limitations of traditional trailing shoe designs, such as those with hilly, uneven and stoney ground.

The FlexiShoe can be door- or chassis-mounted, and weighs in at less than 500kg. It is equipped with a heavy lay flat hose, a rubber boot and coulter to split the sward. It also has a boom breakaway system and features Mastek’s SuperCut macerator. The range is available in 7.6m and 9.2m working widths, with plans for wider applicators later in the year.

The 7.6m FlexiShoe is priced at €16,500 including VAT, which is €4,000 including VAT less than the firm’s traditional 7.5m trailing shoe, but €2,000 including VAT more than the same-sized dribble bar.