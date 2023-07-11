ProDig showcased its redeveloped folding silage fork offering, which is being labelled as the Mammoth range.

Carlow manufacturer ProDig showcased its redeveloped Mammoth folding silage fork. The firm launched the Mammoth and Taurus ranges in the spring, but the show marked its debut outing.

Working widths range from 12ft (3.6m) to 18ft (5.5m) are available while weights span from 1,500kg to 2,200kg.

As standard, 50mm 6ft (1.83m) Hardox tines are fitted, with a 7ft (2.1m) option available.

Twin high-tensile side tines are bolted in place for ease of replacement. The main pivot pins have been beefed up to 80mm x 496mm versions while the double clevis ram ends feature 40mm pins, all of which are greasable with replaceable bushings. The bottom section is constructed from 12mm folded plate with an added 12mm Hardox wear strip.

Customer branding in the wing sections as well as custom colour schemes are available. Pricing for the range starts at €10,000 plus VAT.