Next year’s FTMTA Farm Machinery Show will likely return to an indoor arena, having been held outdoors for two years on the trot.

“We’d envisage it returning to its pre-COVID-19 iteration: a large indoor show, probably in a year that’s out of sync with Agritechnica and then hold a large outdoor event the following year,” executive director Michael Farrelly said.

“That’s what the industry is asking for and that’s what we’re aiming to get back to.”

Bumper crowds attended this week’s two-day event, which was held at the Punchestown event centre on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The visiting public themselves help to set this show apart,” he said. “They’re predominantly machinery people who want to have conversations with experts about farm machinery – and they couldn’t be in better hands given the calibre of exhibitor this show continues to attract year after year. The grounds here at Punchestown lend themselves to hosting an event like this and once again provided a top-class location to showcase cutting-edge farm technology, innovative machinery and industry-leading advice.”

Since 1989, the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show has attracted Irish and international farm machinery specialists, displaying tractors, harvesters and tillage equipment in addition to autonomous farm technology, livestock handling systems and aftermarket products.

Financial, media and smart-tech companies were also among the 170-plus exhibitors at this year’s show, where future farming methods were widely discussed.

Interaction

Farrelly said the level of interaction this week between exhibitors, farmers and farming bodies has been very encouraging.

“We had members of the Department of Agriculture’s Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) attending the show, seeing the standard of machinery that’s on offer. So, to have such interaction between our industry, the Department, the dealers and manufacturers is tremendously positive.”