Stephen McKeown, a livestock farmer in Co Antrim, has developed a simple attachment for dribble bars that aims to reduce the buildup of slurry on the ground.

With the widespread popularity of dribble bars, which has been driven by legislation, Stephen said that he noticed when slurry was spread via a dribble bar, it can cake up and re-emerge in the silage. He said this can have implications for livestock health.

With this in mind, he developed ‘Splash It’. This is a patent-pending moulded piece of polypropylene that fits on to the bottom of the pipes on a dribble bar. It is attached to the outlet pipes using two stainless steel bolts. The aim is to apply slurry more evenly.

Each unit costs £10 (€11.71). So, take an average 7.5m dribble bar with 32 outlets, the conversion cost is £320 (€375) plus VAT.

