The Farm Tractor and Machinery Traders Association (FTMTA) recently issued exhibitor packs for its upcoming Farm Machinery Show this July. The static event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 July outdoors at Punchestown Racecourse, Naas, Co Kildare.

Commenting on what is set to be the association’s first event since February 2019, FTMTA executive director Michael Farrelly said: “We already have a large number of exhibitors confirmed for our July 2022 farm machinery show. We knew that there was strong demand out there for a return to shows but this has really taken us by surprise. The feedback that we are getting is that manufacturers are looking for a focused, professionally run event. The FTMTA has a proud reputation of running events that have one focus and that is farm machinery.”

Farrelly told the Irish Farmers Journal that just some of the larger brands confirmed so far include John Deere, Claas, Case IH, Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Valtra, JCB, Pöttinger, Kuhn and Lemken.

Any firm interested in exhibiting at the show is advised to contact the FTMTA directly by emailing show2022@ftmta.ie. Early booking is advised to guarantee exhibition space at the event.