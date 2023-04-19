Sheep 2023, which takes place on 17 June, will provide the latest technical updates for sheep farmers. \ Odhran Ducie

Sheep 2023, the major sheep industry event taking place on Saturday 17 June in Gurteen Agricultural College, Ballingarry, Roscrea, Co Tipperary, was launched this week.

The dedicated sheep event follows similar successful sheep days held in Teagasc and UCD.

It is being organised by five industry stakeholders, namely Bord Bia, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the Irish Farmers Journal, Sheep Ireland and Teagasc.

Ireland’s largest sheep processor, Irish Country Meats, is the main sponsor of the event with major sponsorship also provided by Cormac Sheep Equipment, Elanco, FBD and MSD Animal Health.

Extensive offering

With the last event of its kind taking place in 2018 due to COVID-19, there is a keen appetite building.

The multi-faceted event has something to cater for all interests including being a family day out.

There is in the region of 10 technical areas, each with their own extensive programme incorporating workshops/practical demonstrations/short presentations, one-to-one dialogue and visual displays.

Technical topics featured include breeding and genetics, environment, flock health, forestry, grassland, health and safety, hill sheep, nutrition and organic farming.

The day is shaping up to possess Ireland’s largest display of sheep with several sheep breed societies planning to host shows, while the majority of other breeds are planning to feature a sheep display.

The meat markets arena will incorporate butchery and carcase demonstrations, as well as cooking demonstrations delivered by celebrity chef Neven Maguire. A wool village will bring the many wonderful attributes of wool to life along with providing an opportunity for shearers to sharpen their skills.

Young farmers will be put through their paces in a young shepherd competition, while fledgling and established sheepdog enthusiasts can hone their skills in a sheepdog training demonstration.

The event will offer trade exhibitors an excellent opportunity to meet existing and new customers.

The cost of exhibiting is €300 for a 3m x 4.5m indoor space/larger outdoor space.

Find out more

Those interested in exhibiting at the event can find out more information at the online booking portal: bit.ly/SHEEP2023Form