All roads will lead to Tullamore Show and the FBD National Livestock Show on Sunday 13 August, with Tullamore Show organisers “looking forward to a terrific day”.

Tullamore Show PRO Brenda Kiernan told the Irish Farmers Journal that the site is based on “gravel soils and it only needs a half a day to dry up. The last number of days have been good and that has made such an improvement on the ground conditions.”

“There is tracking down for the heavy traffic areas of the fields. Any lorries coming onsite during the week are directed where to drive just to protect the ground and we are monitoring the conditions every day,” Kiernan said.

She said that they do not envisage having to pull the plug on the day and said that the “forecast isn’t promising torrential rain and the ground dries in hours following a shower”.

Some of what’s on offer

The show will be officially opened at 12pm by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, with many other dignitaries also in attendance.

This year, the dairy industry is supporting young showmanship competitors and handlers. There are roughly 40 classes in total in this segment, divided among the Holstein Friesian, Jersey and Dairy Shorthorn breeds.

There are 12 breeds in the pedigree area and, at the Tullamore Show, Limousin, Hereford, Simmental and Charolais are holding their own breed national championships.

Throughout the exhibition, there are classes for both young handlers, young members and commercial cattle, which boast six new classes this year.

The number of entries in the sheep category is at its highest level ever, with new breeds such as the Lanark and Swaledale being accepted. There will also be the presentation of the national invention and ag-ventions awards.

The all-Ireland home cook champion senior final winner will be revealed and the display on forestry and sustainable living has grown to be one of the biggest draws of the show, with much more on offer for visitors to see.

Online tickets can be purchased to avoid lengthy queues at the gates, on the website for €20 or on the day for €25.