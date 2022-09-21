The Fullwood Packo milking machine business is being taken over by JOZ, a Dutch company specialising in cleaning and feeding equipment

Fullwood Packo, the Cork-based milking machine and bulk tank company that went into liquidation in August, has been split up.

Dutch cleaning and feeding company JOZ is taking over the Fullwood milking equipment business, while the Packo bulk tank business is being taken over by the three Irish Packo dealers.

Last June, JOZ took over the global Fullwood business outside of Ireland. It was announced this week that JOZ is now also buying the Irish Fullwood milking business.

According to company CEO Arend Kuperus, Irish farmers with Fullwood milking equipment will now be looked after by Fullwood JOZ: “We are there for them from our head office in Ellesmere, England. In addition, we are in the process of forming a new team operating from Ireland. We recently appointed a representative here and are looking to expand.”

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that a consignment of Packo bulk tanks was delivered to Irish farmers this week and that the existing Packo dealers will continue to sell the range of bulk tanks manufactured from the Packo Cooling headquarters in Belgium.