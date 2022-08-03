Cork-based milking machine and milk cooling company Fullwood Packo will enter liquidation, with a view to finding a buyer for its Irish business.

Fullwood Packo is headquartered in Belgium, with operations in France, UK, Netherlands and the Czech Republic.

It previously manufactured bulk milk tanks from a manufacturing facility in Kanturk in Cork, which closed in 2020.

Earlier this year, it announced that its French business was going into liquidation. The company manufactures and sells a range of conventional and robotic milking systems, and bulk tanks.

A considerable number of Irish dairy farmers placed deposits with Fullwood Packo for bulk tanks, milking machines and robots, prior to the company going into liquidation.

Accountancy firm Deloitte has been appointed as liquidators to the company.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the company intends to honour all agreements with farmers and will work with agents to get bulk tanks delivered and installed.