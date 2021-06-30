This year, the Irish Vendéen Sheep society will become the first premier sale where all entries will be parent verified.

The society has always aimed to offer the maximum information to its breeders and the public when offering pedigree animals for sale. This has been done with genotyping, scrapie monitoring and a full breakdown of values for traits recorded with Sheep Ireland.

New breeders are the lifeblood of any society and the Vendéen society is experiencing an increase in interest in the breed and wants to make sure all information pertaining to the authentic breeding of an animal is correct.

This year, the society is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the premier sale and will offer a cash prize on the day, with free entry for every animal sold over €500.

The society is also offering free transport all over Ireland to sheep bought online

The sale will take place in Roscommon Mart on 10 July and has an entry of 59 males and 25 females.

Ahead of the sale, a show will take place and will be shown live on the society's Facebook page.

The advent of online sales is a massive benefit to the event and the society is delighted to have sponsorship again from UniVet Ireland.

They are unique in that they have wool on the poll of their heads

The Vendéen breed was first imported into Ireland in the mid-1980s and has enjoyed solid support ever since.

The breed originates on the west coast of France, where they endure cold wet winters. They are unique in that they have wool on the poll of their heads, which keeps new lambs warm in harsh conditions.

This, combined with light to medium bone, makes them easily lambed with high survival rate and it is becoming clear why they suit Irish conditions and have grown in popularity.