Minister Seán Fleming and Minister Pippa Hackett (pictured) were joined by Mary Van Dijk from Bimeda, Pat Cussen and Martin Ormonde from Healy’s Honey for the launch of the Africa Agri-Food Development Programme (AADP) which offers grants of up to €250,000 to Irish Agri-Food business. \ JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHYes.

The programme offers Irish agri-businesses of all sizes the opportunity to develop and harness the potential from unique innovative partnerships with African countries.

This collaborative venture between the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) now offers grants up to €250,000. The funding has already given dozens of Irish companies, both small and large, the opportunity to research and implement commercial ventures in Africa.

AADP which is now in its 11th year, has recently launched its latest call for applications. The call for applications will remain open until 14 April 2023.

Purpose and benefits

The AADP provides grant funding of up to 50% of total project costs to Irish registered agri-food companies. This funding allows companies to conduct feasibility studies or pursue full commercial projects in conjunction with African partners. Feasibility funding is capped at €100,000 with full commercial projects capped at €250,000. The purpose of the programme is to promote investment in the agri-food sector and develop sustainable but impactful benefits in the 18 eligible African countries.

The potential of Ireland’s world leading agri-food sector to contribute to the sustainable development of the world’s most vulnerable countries is massive. Tackling poverty, hunger and inequality through effective knowledge transfer and business development within these regions are just some of the priorities of the programme. The partnerships are mutually beneficial, with the interests of the primary producers kept front and centre.

Minister Seán Fleming and Minister Pippa Hackett. \ JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY

At the launch of the AADP programme, Minister Seán Fleming said: “The AADP programme offers Irish food producing businesses the opportunity to explore new markets in Africa, while also providing important investment in local African businesses. It is a win-win for everyone.

Food security globally, and particularly in parts of Africa, has worsened recently due to climate change and conflict. Developing sustainable agri-food businesses has never been as important. The AADP has supported the development of sustainable food producing businesses in areas such as diary, horticulture, and animal and crop health products.”

To date, AADP has invested over €4 million in Irish agri-food businesses with more than €7.5 million in private funding being unlocked through strategic investment of Irish development funds.

Irish companies

Companies such as Moyee Coffee have used the grant funding to expand and strengthen operations along its value chain from Ethiopia to Kenya. The total grant funding of €750,000 allowed the business to establish a low carbon roastery in Kenya, introduce farmer training and the purchase of a washing station. Investing in such a project, Moyee Coffee positioned itself as a market leader and generated commercial growth through effective marketing in a world where consumers seek out businesses that give back to society.

Killian Stokes, co-founder of Moyee Coffee said: ‘’The AADP has been huge for us at Moyee. At an early stage in our business, it was a crucial piece of funding that gave us credibility in the market. It allowed us to expand our sales team and grow our market share, win clients both in Ireland and the UK. More importantly it allowed us to invest in the coffee belt, to invest in roasteries and create urban well-paying jobs in both Ethiopia and Kenya.’’

The Blues Creamery, who specialise in handcrafted artisan cheeses, started their journey in developing their brand with Mubari Farmers Dairy Co-Operative in the Eastern Province of Rwanda. In 2020 the company received its first grant of €30,000, which was invested in a feasibility study, followed by a second round of funding in late 2021, to help establish proof of concept. The aim of the project is to develop a specialised cheese enterprise in Rwanda which will create jobs and benefit agriculture and eco-tourism within the region.

Peter McDonald, from The Blues Creamery said: ‘’The AADP provides substantial support for agri-food development projects. The Blues Creamery wouldn’t have been able to go ahead with the project without the funding from the AADP.’’

Other companies to benefit for the grant funding include Beotanics, Devenish and IPM Potato Group.

The AADP programme is open to a wide range of agri-food businesses. Examples of suitable projects include, but are not limited to:

Business and capacity development.

Sustainable production and processing systems.

Knowledge and technology transfer.

Research and development.

Project management.

For further information visit www.gov.ie/aadp. For queries or to request an AADP application form, please email aadp@agriculture.gov.ie

Closing Date: 14 April 2023