60% of farmers are discouraged from using digital technologies due to lack of access and support. \ Philip Doyle

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, has announced €1.2m in funding for 20 projects under the Our Rural Future Digital Innovation Programme.

The innovation project, Smart Skills for Farming Communities, was awarded €24,000 under this programme. The project will support the implementation of a new digital skills training programme that will enable access to the use of new technologies relating to agriculture in rural Tipperary.

There is a growing demand for access to digital skills, which are key for a smarter, more competitive and resource-efficient agricultural sector. Smart agriculture-based network solutions are becoming increasingly popular.

A recent report conducted by the IFA found that 60% of its members identify a lack of access to supports and training as a barrier to their uptake in digital technologies. This project aims to give farmers the access they need to a wide range of digtal solutions.

Hare's Corner

In Co Clare, the project ‘Hare’s Corner’ has been awarded €44,000 in funding. It aims to enhance the management and delivery of ecosystem services by creating an app that will capture the impact on the location and the cost.

This information will be visually recorded and shared to inspire others to undertake similar works.

The advantage of this project is that it will encourage the use of technology and environmental stewardship in a user-friendly way. It aims to capture and analyse data effectively by combining information from many small environmental actions. The project will support the development of digital skills among a range of users, project teams, farmers, community groups and farm advisers.

Other projects are taking place in Galway, Kerry, Limerick and other counties. Further information on these projects can be found on gov.ie