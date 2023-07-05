Funding of €290,000 will aid the development of bog walks and art installations. / Valerie O’Sullivan

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, has announced €290,000 in funding for 24 local community groups and organisations to support a variety of local projects across Ireland under the Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme 2023.

Projects approved this year include:

The development and maintenance of bog walking trails

Conducting surveys to inform peatland restoration management plans

Art installations

Public outreach, such as the production of information booklets, brochures and training manuals, awareness and education days, education programmes and hosting of seminars with expert speakers.

Invasive species training and management

Projects to benefit from this funding in 2023 span across Ireland including Galway, Westmeath, Kildare, Longford, Offaly, Kerry, Cavan, Monaghan, Louth, Tipperary, Limerick, Laois, Cork, Donegal and Dublin.

Peatland conservation and restoration

Led by the National Parks and Wildlife Service of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, the Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme encourages local initiatives to conserve and revitalise raised and blanket bogs – particularly protected bogs and fens – and promotes public engagement with our natural heritage and environment.

The scheme primarily supports community-led projects and volunteer groups, who play a vital role in helping to promote and implement peatland conservation and restoration in Ireland.

Announcing the funding, which has been operating since 2018, Minister Noonan stated: “This funding will support the work that local communities and volunteers do as custodians of our natural heritage.”

“Our peatlands are places of serenity and a wonderful showcase of what nature has to offer hosting a huge variety of plants, supporting animals and rare species who have adapted to life in the bogs,” he said.

“The bogs of Ireland are places that epitomise community spirit and I am delighted to be able to continue to support community organisations and others in their efforts to embrace nature and support biodiversity,” he concluded.