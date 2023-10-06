Minister McConalogue has said the initiative provides supports for important services in rural areas. \ Philip Doyle

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced a further funding allocation of approximately €777,000 for social farming in Ireland.

The funding will cover contract extensions for five social farming projects.

Minister McConalogue stated that the initiative supports the provision of an important service for disadvantaged groups in rural communities.

“Participation in social farming has been shown to provide many benefits, such as improved community connections, increased self-esteem and improved health and well-being, as well as the opportunity to learn new skills,” he said.

“I have witnessed the benefits myself having visited a social farm in my home county where I spoke to a number of participants and saw first-hand the activities in which these young people were involved.”

Projects awarded contract extensions are:

Leitrim Integrated Development Company CLG for continuing to develop the national Social Farming Network known as Social Farming Ireland.

Cork branch of Down Syndrome Ireland for providing opportunities for participation in a purpose-built farm.

South Kerry development partnership for increasing participant and host farmers’ engagement with social farming in Kerry to offer choice to people with disabilities to engage with farms.

IRD Duhallow for promoting rehabilitation, social inclusion, training and improved quality of life for groups including those with mental health conditions and disabilities.

Leitrim Integrated Development Company CLG for modelling and progressing the full commissioning and mainstreaming of social farming supports across a range of sectors and services in Ireland.