It is in a short window in the days and weeks ahead that the foundation will be laid for harvest 2022. \ Philip Doyle

Macra na Feirme has said farmers need details on the supports they will be provided with to ensure they keep producing food.

Macra has called on policymakers to introduce a package of aid measures for farmers “as a matter of urgency” after the first meeting of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee on Friday.

The young farmers’ group said that the group’s limitations on decisions surrounding the delivery of funding and on regulation were clear, as fertiliser and fuel concerns topped the meeting’s agenda.

Macra stated that its national president John Keane had raised the issues of cost and the supply of these key farm inputs with the committee, saying that contractors had also been affected by the tightening supplies in some parts of the country.

"It is clear that the funding package to support the agricultural sector needs to be negotiated with farming stakeholders as a matter of urgency,” commented Keane.

Relaxation of rules

The Macra head went on to echo the calls of other farm organisations in pointing out the opportunities for increasing the national fodder supply, should the restrictions on land management under schemes be relaxed.

"Farmers need clear indication of the support that is going to be made available. The regulations around current schemes also needs to be addressed to allow maximum flexibility for farmers to respond to the need to grow more food," Keane added.

Excise cuts

Further remarks from Keane hit out at the 2c/l cut to the excise duty on agricultural diesel that came into effect on Thursday morning.

According to Keane, the decrease in the Government’s takings on green diesel will do little to encourage farmers and contractors to kick field work forward over the remainder of the spring planting window.

"A 2c/l or indeed 32c/l [cut to excise duty] will not be enough. Farmers and contractors alike need to get out into fields. We have a very short window in the next days and weeks to ensure the best start for our crops," the Macra president said.