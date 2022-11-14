The funeral mass of a two-year-old boy who was tragically killed in a farm incident will take place on Monday.

The incident happened on a farm in the Bravallen Road area of Ballymoney, Co Antrim.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 12.32 on Friday 11 November, following reports of a farm incident in Ballymoney.

"NIAS despatched a rapid response emergency paramedic, an emergency crew and an ambulance officer to the incident.

“Following assessment, the patient was taken to Causeway Hospital.”

Local politicians have paid tribute to the young boy and offered their condolences to his family.