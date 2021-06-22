Draft legislation has been drawn up to prohibit the keeping of animals primarily for their fur or skin. / Philip Doyle

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is seeking pre-legislative scrutiny of a bill which will seek to prohibit the farming of animals for fur in Ireland.

It is understood that a compensation package will be provided to the three farmers lawfully fur farming in the country at this time.

“The prohibition on fur farming in the State is in line with similar bans being implemented, or about to be implemented, in many jurisdictions across Europe and further afield,” Minister McConalogue said.

“I realise that this is a very difficult time for the farmers and farms concerned. The farmers have always upheld the required animal welfare standards.

I will continue to work with the farmers to ensure any compensation made available is fair and reasonable

“However, the compensation package being provided is designed to mitigate losses resulting from the ban.

"I will continue to work with the farmers to ensure any compensation made available is fair and reasonable,” the Minister finished.

Legislation

The proposed bill will seek to:

Implement a prohibition on the keeping of animals primarily for their fur or skin.

Provide for a scheme of compensation for the fur farming businesses currently operating.

Introduce other miscellaneous amendments to the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.