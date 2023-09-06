Furlong Equipment Services has been appointed as the new sales, service and support specialist for Knight Farm Machinery’s range of self-propelled, trailed and mounted crop sprayers across the island of Ireland.

Based outside Stradbally, Co Laois, Furlong Equipment Services is also the main agent in Ireland for SAM self-propelled sprayers, Claydon seed drills and Hexagon controllers.

Knight sprayers were founded in the early 1980s as an offshoot of what began as a farm engineering diversification. Today, Knight Farm Machinery is one of the largest sprayer manufacturers in the UK, based in eastern England. The manufacturer offers a full line of sprayers, from trailed and self-propelled models of 3,500 litres to 6,000 litres, with booms of up to 40m, in addition to mounted sprayers of 1,300 litres to 1,900 litres, with booms of up to 30m.

“The Irish market is hugely important to us in terms of both grassland and arable farming, and the process of picking the right partner to work with here is one into which we’ve put a lot of work. Furlong is hugely experienced and very professional, and we’re looking forward to working with them to help show Irish farmers exactly what Knight sprayers can offer in terms of quality, capacity, technology and cost-effectiveness”, explained Paul Harrison from Knight.

