Glanbia has benefited from the first call for applications under the scheme. \ Philip Doyle

The Government will open the second funding call of the €100m Brexit response scheme for the agri-food sector on 12 September, with the final €30m to be made available to processors under this call.

The scheme helps fund processing and marketing investments that add value to agri-food goods or improve production processes to allow new markets to be accessed by Irish produce. Meat and dairy processors can apply to the scheme.

Small, medium and large agri-food processors can apply for funding of up to €5m per project, which will cover a maximum of 30% of the cost of eligible investments.

Eligible investments will cost between €1m and €25m. The investment’s contribution to improving the sustainability of food production will also have to be proven for funding to be awarded.

'Boost'

Speaking at the opening of the call for applications, an Tánaiste Leo Varadkar stated that the funds would grant a “further boost” to businesses seeking to futureproof against possible market challenges.

“The first call under this scheme saw 22 projects approved for €70m funding. This investment went into businesses across the country, to develop new products for new customers and new markets,” said an Tánaiste.

“From helping Slaney Foods in Wexford increase the capacity of its frozen food offering so it could send its product further afield, to supporting Glanbia to diversify away from cheddar to other cheeses such as Gouda, more suited to Chinese and Japanese markets, this funding has made a real difference,” he said.

Competitive sector

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue commented that the funding would allow the agri-food sector to better achieve the market diversification objectives set out in the Food Vision 2030 strategy.

“The Government is assisting companies to make the capital investment now that will pay dividends in the years ahead and allow them to develop new products and enter new markets,” Minister McConalogue said.

“A more competitive meat and dairy processing sector will help to support the economic, environmental and social sustainability of farmers as our primary producers.”

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon added that farmers would ultimately benefit from the funding, as the better prices from produce sold into higher-value markets moves along the supply chain.

The funding round will close on 11 November.