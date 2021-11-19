The protected geographic indication (PGI) application for Irish grass-fed beef is set to be published in the coming weeks, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

"We will continue to engage intensively with the European Commission on this application, and with counterparts in Northern Ireland with a view to ensuring that Northern Ireland can join the application at the appropriate time.

"I have spoken to Minister Poots [NI minister for agriculture] on this," McConalogue said.

Benefits

This Minister said PGI status for Irish grass-fed beef could have significant benefits for all those in the supply chain, particularly beef farmers who are the cornerstone of the sector.

According to gov.ie, a geographical indication is a sign used on goods that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities, reputation or characteristics that are essentially attributable to that place of origin.

Most commonly, a geographical indication includes the name of the place or origin of the goods.