UK government has announced Irish exporters will be excluded from the UK controls being introduced on 1 January.

UK Brexit minister Lord Frost has announced a deferral in the introduction of UK border controls for Irish exports.

This had been due to come into effect on 1 January 2022, with the second phase on 1 July.

This is to be a temporary arrangement that will apply for the duration of the EU-UK discussions on the Northern Ireland protocol, which are ongoing.

This concession by the UK is only applicable to goods entering Britain from the island of Ireland and will not apply to imports from other EU countries entering British ports from mainland Europe.

That means they will have to have full customs compliance from 1 January, with veterinary certification and checks to follow in July.

In the longer term, there will remain an issue for the UK in defining what goods with Northern Irish origins are.

Currently, this is a very broad definition which in effect enables goods from the Republic of Ireland to travel unhindered through Northern Ireland ports to Britain.