The Department of Agriculture has released a new Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) circular stating that a further extension has been granted for establishing six arable actions.
The extension was previously extended for four weeks until 30 September and has now been extended until 31 October.
The establishment extension has been introduced due to prolonged adverse weather conditions with the new deadline date for 2023 only. The actions in question are listed below:
Catch crops. Environmental management of arable fallow (catch crop element only).Geese and swans – arable (catch crop element only). Grass margins - arable. Protection and maintenance of archaeological monuments - arable.Riparian buffer strips/zones – arable.
