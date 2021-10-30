Heavy rain with a risk of thunderstorms is forecast from 1am on Sunday until 5am on Sunday in parts. \ Philip Doyle.

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued by Met Éireann for Leinster, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and Leitrim.

Heavy rain with a risk of thunderstorms is forecast from 1am until 5am on Sunday.

A status yellow warning is already in place for Munster, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo from 9pm on Saturday until 2am on Sunday.

“Thundery outbreaks of rain with possible lightning and localised flooding” has been forecast by Met Éireann.

Wind warning

Met Éireann has also issued a status yellow wind warning for Sunday morning.

West to northwest winds will reach mean speeds of up to 65km/h, with gusts up to 100km/h and the warning is in place for Clare, Cork and Kerry.

The warning is place from 6am until 12pm.

The same warning is in place for Clare and Galway but from 12pm until 10pm on Sunday.