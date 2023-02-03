Western Brand, the Mayo-based chicken processor, has issued a precautionary recall of further batches of various raw chicken products due to the possible presence of salmonella.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has said.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batches were sold.

Consumers are advised by the FSAI not to eat the implicated batches.

“If the chicken has already been consumed, cooking should remove the risk. Raw chicken should always be handled hygienically when defrosting and preparing it, and also cooked thoroughly before eating it,” it said.

Chicken batches

The following batches of chicken subject to the recall:

Aldi

These batches in Aldi are subject to the recall: Butchers Selection Irish extra large chicken breast fillets with a pack size of 690g, Butchers Selection Irish chicken breast mini fillets with a pack size of 525g and 350g, Butchers Selection Irish chicken breast fillets with a pack size of 500g and Butchers Selection Irish two pack chicken breast fillets with a pack size of 291g.

The use-by dates on these batches is 6 February 2023 and the batch number is 23027-113.

Glenmore (BWG)

Chicken branded as Glenmore chicken breast fillet with a pack size of 360g is also subject to the recall. The affected batch has a use-by date of 7 February 2023 and a batch number of 23027-113.

Dunnes Stores

Products from Dunnes Stores subject to the recall are the Dunnes Stores Irish chicken breast mini fillets with pack sizes of 450g and 350g, and Dunnes Stores Irish chicken breast fillets with pack sizes of 840g, 291g and 630g. The use-by dates on these batches is 6 February 2023 and the batch number is 23027-113.

Lidl

Lidl’s Irish small chicken, weighing 1,200g with a use-by date of 7 February 2023 and batch number 23027-113 is also subject to the recall.

Tesco

In Tesco, the Tesco Irish chicken breast mini fillets with a pack size of 450g, use-by date of 5 February 2023 and batch number 23027-113 is subject to the recall.

Poultry farms

Earlier this week, eight poultry farms tested positive for salmonella.

All eight flocks are now under Department of Agriculture controls and the birds will be humanely culled.

An investigation is ongoing by the Department into the outbreak.

Symptoms

People infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between six and 72 hours.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

