Show committees around the country have moved to cancel shows ahead of the weekend as a result of the continued rainfall.

Louisburgh Horse Show in Co Mayo was due to take place this Sunday 30 July, two weeks on from the original planned date, but has been cancelled again.

The show committee announced on Wednesday 26 July that there will be no new date announced for 2023.

"We as a committee put the safety and welfare of all individuals and animals first.

"Due to the recent weather, the ground for the show is not in the condition we need it to continue with the show," show organisers said in a statement.

Limerick show off

Newcastle West Show in Co Limerick is also not going to take place this year as a result of the weather.

It had been postponed since 16 July. However, on Tuesday 25 July, the committee announced that the show will no longer go ahead this year.

"Regrettably, the committee have had to make the very difficult decision to cancel the show for 2023.

“We had hoped to run in the weeks following original date, but this was not an option with the weather. We then reviewed dates in the future, but, unfortunately, could not find a suitable time,” show organisers said.

Meanwhile, the Ossory Show in Rathdowney, Co Laois, was cancelled last Sunday 23 July as a result of heavy rainfall, but is now due to take place this coming Sunday 30 July.