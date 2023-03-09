The orange weather warnings will expire at 10am on Friday. \ Philip Doyle

Met Éireann has upgraded its snow and ice warning to status orange for parts of the country, with further spells of sleet and snow forecast, combined with strong northerly winds this Thursday.

“Significant accumulations of snow are expected in some areas, along with icy conditions.

“Lying snow and sub-zero temperatures overnight [will lead] to icy stretches,” Met Éireann has warned.

It said the snow and sleet may cause very hazardous road conditions, travel disruption and poor visibility.

Counties

The warning comes into effect at 11am on Thursday for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Connacht, Longford, Louth, Meath and Westmeath.

It comes into effect at 9pm for counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford, and Wicklow.

A status yellow snow and ice warning is in place for Kerry, Cork, Limerick and Waterford.

The warnings will expire at 10am on Friday morning.

Several snow and ice warnings have been issued by both Met Éireann and the Met Office.

Northern Ireland

A status yellow snow warning is also in place for Northern Ireland.

The UK's Met Office has issued a status yellow snow warning and it remains in place until 2pm on Friday.