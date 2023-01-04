In his interview with the Irish Farmers Journal before Christmas, Philip Carroll, chair of Meat Industry Ireland (MII), focused on what exactly reduced livestock numbers would mean for farmers and factories across the country. As was the case in the Farmers Journal / KPMG report just over a year ago, the road to reducing livestock emissions by 25% means fewer cattle, end of discussion. That means according to MII at least five fewer factories, 6,500 fewer jobs and a €1.5bn hit to the economy.

The Government is being disingenuous when it says nobody will be forced out of livestock. Farmers may not receive a letter telling them to reduce their herd but with resources directed towards promoting alternative land uses, it will have the same effect.