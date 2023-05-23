The National Dairy Council will have a youth panel introducing the next generation of young farmers.

The future of food will be discussed at the National Dairy Council’s (NDC) show garden at this year’s Bord Bia Bloom on the June bank holiday weekend in the Phoenix Park, Dublin.

NDC's garden last year was based on a rural Irish farm garden; this year's garden is all about the senses and capturing Ireland's weather and environment, which are critical to the sustainability of the Irish dairy production system.

The NDC show garden at Bloom will be a live stage for a series of talks and discussions over the five days.

Talks at the NDC garden

Thursday 1 June - World Milk Day

Rob Kearney, former Irish rugby union player and Irish rugby star Eimear Considine, with MC Joe Molloy of Newstalk/Off the Ball.

Friday 2 June - Future of Food

Panel discussion with RTE’s Kathryn Thomas, consumer insights at Bord Bia Grace Binchy, dietician Sarah Keogh, and food commentator and journalist Dee Laffan.

Saturday 3 June - Weather and climate

MC/weather presenter Martin King, RTE weather forecaster Joanna Donnelly and NDC farm ambassador Gearoid Maher.

Sunday 4 June - 'The Grassroots Movement'

Youth panel introducing the next generation of young farmers with NDC farm ambassador Nicole Keohane; farmer, influencer and journalist Katie Gleeson; farmer Liam Hanrahan; and Irish Farmers Journal journalist Sarah McIntosh.

2.00pm - 'The science beneath the grass' panel discussion

Chaired by Dr Karina Pierce from the department of agriculture and food science at UCD, speaking with Dr Edel Kelly of UCD, Teagasc's Dr George Ramsbottom and an NDC farm ambassador.

Monday 5 June - Feeding the future

MC Dr Kirstie McAdoo, head of education at Airfield Estate, and farm specialist with NDC farm ambassadors Majella McCafferty.

NDC communications manager Cathy Curran said: “As part of our presence at Bloom, we will also be launching the next phase of our marketing campaign - 'The Grassroots Movement', showing how Ireland’s dairy farmers and nature are partnering on an environmental improvement plan.”

Bord Bia Bloom is celebrating its 16th year in 2023 and now attracts over 110,000 visitors annually. For more information on the event, visit here.