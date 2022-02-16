The cross-party commitment in the New Decade, New Approach stated that “RHI will be closed down”.

A decision on potentially closing the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme in NI needs to be agreed by the NI Executive, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has confirmed.

However, with the Executive no longer meeting after Paul Givan as resigned First Minister, the future of RHI remains unclear.

In a written question, Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald asked Minister Lyons for an update on the cross-party commitment in the New Decade, New Approach, which stated that “RHI will be closed down”.

In response, Minister Lyons pointed out that a public consultation on the matter received over 400 replies, with 90% of respondents disagreeing that the scheme should be closed.

The DUP politician said the replies to the consultation were being “carefully considered” by his officials in the Department for the Economy.

“The final decision on the future of the scheme will be taken by the Executive, informed by the outcome of the consultation and legal advice in relation to ongoing litigation linked to the scheme,” he said.

The Renewable Heat Association, the group that represents RHI participants in NI, has reacted with bemusement to the ongoing uncertainty.

Its executive chair Andrew Trimble highlights that the RHI scheme in NI continues to deliver an annual underspend of up to £30m, so this money is handed back to the Treasury in London.

DAERA analysis

He also points to DAERA analysis which found RHI could cut greenhouse gas emissions in NI by up to 7% by 2030, and MLAs have recently backed highly ambitious emissions reductions targets for NI.

“Can any politician square the environmental circle when they cannot get over the mess that they collectively created over the last decade?” Trimble asked.