Aaron and Podge Whelan, Co Wicklow, with the top price Limousin-cross calf that sold for €8,600.

On Saturday 13 May, Stranorlar Mart in Co Donegal saw a special sale of elite commercial show stars take place with a range of calves, breeding heifers and springers on offer.

The sale attracted a lot of attention on social media, with a number of stars taking to the show ring that drew potential customers from all corners of the country.

Topping the trade was Sean Ramsbottom from Co Laois with his Limousin-cross heifer calf.

January-born, Limousin-cross heifer

The young heifer was born in January of this year and attracted the attention of many buyers after her full-sister sold for €18,000 in Carrick-on-Shannon at the Winter Fair in 2021.

The catchy red heifer sold for €8,600 to a Wicklow breeder.

Heifer calf from Limousin Ernevalley pedigree herd

Close on her tail was another January 2023-born heifer calf, this time from the pedigree Limousin Ernevalley herd of Eddie Lynch from Co Cavan.

The red-roan heifer was a Belgian Blue-cross out of a pedigree Limousin cow, and sold when the hammer fell at €8,400 to a Northern Ireland breeder.

Twelve-year-old Limousin-cross cow

Next to top the polls was a special female from the herd of Chris Meehan from Co Mayo. A 12-year-old black Limousin-cross cow who has left much to be desired on the show circuit.

Her last five calves, shown successfully at the Winter Fair in Carrick-on-Shannon, sold to an average price of €8,000 each and she herself sold for €6,000 settled in-calf to BYU.

2019-born Belgian Blue-cross springer

Next in the line up was another springer, this time a March 2019-born Belgian Blue-cross from the herd of Noel Temple that sold for €3,450.

McKinney, Donegal, at €3,400 total

Trailing closely behind at €3,400 was Donegal man Brian McKinney with his February 2021-born Belgian Blue-cross breeding heifer.

McKinney also sold two other Limousin-cross breeding heifers that were both born in February 2022 for €1,880 and €2,020.

Limousin-cross breeding heifer for €3,150

Two strong entries from Samuel Scott saw his March 2021-born Limousin-cross breeding heifer achieve €3,150, while his February 2022-born Belgian Blue-cross breeding heifer sold for €2,150.

Despite entries being relatively low, the quality was very strong and the sale met a 75% clearance.