Not only will Ukraine planting be decimated in 2022, much of the export infrastructure has also been destroyed by the Russian invasion.

The agriculture ministers of the G7 group of countries will meet online this Friday to consider the implications of Russia invading Ukraine on global food security.

The meeting was called by Cem Zdemir, Germany’s minister for agriculture and food, who currently holds the rotating presidency of the group.

The ministers are expected to consider the implications of unprecedented disruption of grain exports from Ukraine in 2022 plus the knock-on effect on global grain and grass production as a result of restricted fertiliser supplies across the world.

The exceptional hike in prices for fertiliser where it is available will in itself lead to reduced usage which in turn means lower yields in agricultural production.

This all points to less food supply being available globally later this year, the consequence of which will be felt first in the most food-insecure countries, especially in Asia and Africa.

Macron

Last week the French president Emmanuel Macron said that Europe can no longer depend on others to “feed us, take care of us, inform us or fund us”.

He said that Europe must become “more independent and more sovereign”.

Macron also said that the war will “shake up Europe” and that war was no longer limited to our history books.