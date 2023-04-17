Environment and energy ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) countries have agreed to ramp up renewable energy production and transition to clean and sustainable energy sources.

The announcement came at the end of a two-day meeting held in Sapporo, Japan, where ministers discussed ways to address climate change and promote environmental protection.

Target

The G7 ministers set a new target to achieve "predominantly decarbonised power sectors" by 2035, emphasising the importance of renewable energy sources like wind and solar. They also called on other countries to phase out new coal-fired power plants "as soon as possible," but stopped short of setting a firm deadline for ending polluting power sources like coal.

The G7 countries, which collectively account for a quarter of global carbon emissions, recognised the importance of "efficient, affordable and diverse" energy sources in achieving their goals.

In addition to their commitment to clean energy, the ministers also pledged to eliminate new plastic pollution in their countries by the end of the next decade.