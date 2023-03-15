The Galway County Ploughing Match hosted by the Kilconnell Ploughing Association will be held on the lands of Father Paddy Mockler by his kind permission on Sunday 19 March 2023.
The venue is on stubble ground at Killian, Newbridge, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, Eircode H53 VF50. The site is on the right-hand side as you travel from Newbridge and the left-hand side as you travel from Ballinamore Bridge.
The Galway County Ploughing Association has said it welcomes all competitors and spectators to this year's event.
