A farm in Co Galway has been fined more than €2,000 following effluent pollution of the Suileen River.

At a hearing in Tuam District Court on Tuesday, 8 June, Corrib Farming Ltd, Tuam, Co Galway, pleaded guilty to a breach of the Fisheries Acts, on Tuesday, 22 September 2020.

Senior fisheries environmental officer with Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) David Harrington gave evidence of tracing the source of a significant pollution on the Suileen River back to a pipe emanating from the company’s farm in Tuam.

Conviction

The initial report was made by a member of the public to IFI and upon investigation, heavy algal growth was found in the river.

There were indicators of nutrient enrichment of the waterbody, covering approximately 4km downstream of the discharge point, after it enters the Clare River.

Water samples taken as part of the investigation confirmed that the farm discharge had caused water pollution of the Suileen River.

Although the company fully co-operated and had undertaken to remedy the situation immediately, there was significant damage caused to the water quality of the Lough Corrib catchment.

Judge James Faughnan convicted Corrib Farming Ltd and directed that the company pay €1,000, not by way of a fine but towards restorative works on the Lough Corrib catchment, as well as laboratory expenses of €349.32 and legal costs of €800.

Effluent dangers

The Clare River is the largest tributary of Lough Corrib, a designated Special Area of Conservation (SAC), which sees thousands of salmon and trout run the river to spawn every year.

Galway director in the Western River Basin District at Inland Fisheries Ireland, Patrick Gorman, said having good water quality in our lakes and rivers is vital for healthy fish stocks and their habitats.

“We are appealing to farmers to take precautionary measures during the current silage season and when land-spreading to ensure watercourses are protected against harmful pollutants.

“Silage effluent is a major pollutant if it enters a watercourse and can have severe and long-term consequences. The increase in excessive nutrients drastically reduces the oxygen content in the water and can be the cause of major fish kills.”