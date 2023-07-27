The land is in one block. The River Suck is at the bottom boundary.

A c47ac farm with nice, modern cattle sheds is on the market near Ballymoe, Co Galway.

The property is at Cloonadarragh and is for sale from Connaughton Auctioneers. It’s going for online auction and will generate plenty of interest from farmers in the locality.

The farm is located on the Galway and Roscommon border and fronts on to the River Suck.

To find this farm, head out from Ballymoe village on the Castlerea road. After 800m, take a right turn and the land is at the end of this road on the right.

The land is in one block and divided into eight main fields. There are good hedge boundaries. The land has been well farmed and is in good order.

This is the entrance to the yard at Cloonadarragh.

The yard has two adjoining sheds. On entering the yard, the first is a five-bay single-roofed shed. Four of these bays are slatted. This shed has good ventilation for stock and is in good condition.

The cattle sheds are modern and well built.

The second shed is three bay and used for storing machinery and bales. It is also in good condition. The yard also has a holding pen and a crush.

There is a hardcore work area along the front, side and back of the sheds.

The auction takes place on Thursday 17 August at 3pm on the LSL platform. The guide price is in excess of €300,000.