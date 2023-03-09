The three-bedroomed bungalow was sold standing on c0.5ac to a local couple for €180,000. Local farmers bought the land.

A c39ac residential farm in Co Galway made €716,000 when sold in lots at auction last week.

The farm is at Cloughanover and was auctioned by Pat Burke Property. The location is the Galway city side of Headford.

The property included a three-bedroom bungalow that was built in 1958, a three-bay slatted shed, a silage slab, a two-bay hay shed with lean-to and some miscellaneous outbuildings.

Lot 1 was the house. Bidding opened at €150,000 and it was sold at €180,000 to a local couple.

Bidding opened at €100,000 for lot 2, which was 9ac with outbuildings. It was sold at €185,000 to a local farmer.

Lot 3 was 8.2ac at the rear of lot 2. Bidding opened at €60,000 and this lot was knocked down at €135,000, again to a local farmer.

Lot 4 was a 0.32ac site beside the local national school. It sold at €26,000.

The final lot was 21.5ac, with no road frontage. Bidding opened at €150,000 and it was sold at €190,000. The overall price was equal to €18,359/ac.

“The farm met great interest,” auctioneer Pat Burke said afterwards. “It’s a great location, two minutes away from Headford town and just 20 minutes away from Galway city.”