At a hearing of the case in October 2022, counsel for the Department of Agriculture told the court that "calves were lying listless" on the farm and that some were lying "in cold water in sheds".

The calves were found on Enda Mulleady’s farm near Ballygar, Co Galway, in April 2021.

A Galway farmer has received a €500 fine and an eight-month suspended custodial sentence from a district court judge after over 200 dead calves were found on his farm almost two years ago.

Mr Mulleady was convicted on two offences under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 on Thursday 23 February 2023 at Ballinasloe District Court.

“The court imposed a custodial sentence of four months for each offence, to run consecutively. The custodial sentences were suspended for two years.

“On a third charge, the judge directed that Mr Mulleady pay €500 to the local ISPCA within three months. A fourth charge was taken into consideration,” the Department of Agriculture told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The court also made a disqualification order which bans the farmer from keeping calves under 16 weeks of age, “save for those that were of his own stock and born on his own holding”, the Department said.

“The number of bovines he can have in his possession was capped at a maximum of 100 by the court. These limits are to remain in place for a period of five years.”

Listless

At a hearing of the case in October 2022, counsel for the Department of Agriculture told the court that “calves were lying listless” on the farm and that some were lying “in cold water in sheds”.

The Department had sought an order from the court for the farmer to be banned for keeping animals under 12 weeks of age. Veterinary inspector with the Department of Agriculture Eamonn Clarke told the court that Mulleady first came to the Department’s attention in April 2020 and he was advised to get a Teagasc plan on “how to rear calves properly” and to limit numbers in the coming year. “For the rest of the summer, there were no welfare issues on the farm,” he said.

Defence

Counsel for the Department said the incident was a “gross failure” and “reckless”.

The court heard from Mulleady’s defence counsel that the farmer had spent over €1,500 to try to treat the calves. Counsel for Mulleady said the issue came about because his client had purchased immunocompromised calves, that the calves had developed pneumonia and that he couldn’t deal with it “once it got in the herd” and that he hasn’t come to the Department’s attention since.