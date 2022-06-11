Austin and Yvonne Connelly with their daughters Kate, Ava, Anna and Jane.

Two Galway farmers have scooped the top prize at the annual Aurivo milk quality awards.

Aurivo has announced husband and wife team Austin and Yvonne Connelly from Tuam as its milk supplier of the year.

Eight Aurivo milk suppliers have been acknowledged for their contribution to dairy farming excellence at the 15th instalment of the annual awards. The top accolade, was awarded to the Connellys for their dedication to animal welfare and strong focus on sustainable farming practices.

Aurivo is very proud of its quality milk pool and committed supplier base

Austin and Yvonne were recognised for their attention to detail, excellent milk recording and the ability to learn from other dairy farmers, as well as Aurivo and Teagasc specialists.

Aurivo chief executive Donal Tierney said: “Aurivo is very proud of its quality milk pool and committed supplier base of almost 1,000 suppliers in both the Republic and Northern Ireland.

“Our farming families’ incredible commitment and dedication allows us to produce the best-quality milk.”

Fourth generation

Austin and Yvonne run a fourth-generation family farm at their home in Tuam, Co Galway, with their four daughters, Ava, Anna, Jane and Kate. Austin took over the family farm in 2003 and continued suckler and sheep farming until he and Yvonne took the leap and switched to dairy in 2019.

Today, they milk 97 Holstein Friesian cows on 120 acres and enjoy the family life balance dairying affords them.

The Connellys will now represent Aurivo in at the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards which sets out to celebrate the best milk suppliers in Ireland.

Category winners

Winners of the seven other categories include:

Excellence in udder health, Gerard Brennan, Co Roscommon.

Lowest TBC liquid milk, David and Brooke Wylie, Co Donegal.

Most improved SCC, Michael and Michelle O’Dowd, Co Sligo.

Highest average milk solids, Alan McCormick, Co Mayo.

Best new entrant, Martin and Lisa Alexander, Co Donegal.

Lowest TBC manufacturing milk, Seamus, James and Aisling Claffey, Co Westmeath.

Best Northern Ireland supplier, Alastair and Phyllis Cochrane, Co Antrim.

