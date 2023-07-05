Galway Wool Co-op will offer a price of up to €2.50/kg for Galway Sheep wool.

Galway Sheep farmers from all over Ireland will draw their Galway wool to Athenry on 22 July, where the Galway Wool Co-op will offer a price of up to €2.50/kg for wool.

After the co-op covers its running costs, it is expected each farmer will pocket up to €2.00/kg for clean rolled wool, dag-free, from registered pure bred Galway Sheep.

The co-op is a voluntary organisation, with all the members giving their professional time to restore the cultural integrity of native Irish Galway wool. Each year, hundreds of hours are given voluntarily to promote Galway wool and organise the annual wool harvest, now known as the Galway wool meitheal.

Dooleys Wool Bedding which only uses Irish grown wool in their product have sponsored this year’s best fleece award.

This year their wool will be harvested to supply raw material for an Irish grown wool traceability study, undertaken by The MiCRA team at Tallaght University.

The Galway wool harvested this year will provide a clear supply chain for a host of wool businesses, with traceability and accountability at the core of their sustainability ethos.