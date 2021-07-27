Galway woman and former nurse Deirdre McMahon has been named the 2020 Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year.

From Leagh North, Kinvara, Co Galway, McMahon completed the Teagasc Distance Education Green Cert programme at Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, County Lmerick.

With a degree in nursing under her belt, she left the wards to get involved in the family dairy herd. She continues to upskill and has completed CPD courses and participates in discussion groups including a women’s discussion group. Her goal is an efficient sustainable dairy farm enterprise and she won the dairy category of the national awards on Tuesday night.

Congratulations Deirdre McMahon from Co Galway who has just been announced as the 2020 Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year. Deirdre also scooped the dairy category prize. Deirdre has a degree in nursing and worked as a nurse before moving into dairy farming https://t.co/coI4HDItJX ?? pic.twitter.com/eJsGzcC7mt — Teagasc (@teagasc) July 27, 2021

The drystock category winner was Shane O'Brien from Whiterock, Midleton, Co Cork. He completed the Teagasc Distance Education Green Cert programme in Midleton.

He is successfully transitioning from a full time career as an airline pilot to a major involvement in the family farm through a partnership arrangement. The farm has store to beef, tillage and store lamb finishing enterprises. He has a very strong focus on cost control, profitability measures and sustainability.

Congratulations to Shane O’Brien from Co Cork who is the Drystock category winner at the Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year awards. Shane is moving from being an airline pilot to having major involvement in the family farm through a partnership arrangement https://t.co/coI4HDItJX ?? pic.twitter.com/LEsmSzZlvJ — Teagasc (@teagasc) July 27, 2021

The winner of the ‘Other Land Based Enterprises’ category was Marian Dempsey, Hilltop, Skerrig, Cootehill, Co Cavan.

Dempsey attended Ballyhaise College for the Teagasc Level 6 Advanced Forestry Course. A lifelong interest in trees led her to pursue this interest more commercially, following her retirement from teaching.

The forestry business module was very helpful in assessing opportunities. She has developed a business based around her compact forestry, focusing on forestry interpretative, experiential and appreciation courses for children and groups.

Congratulations Marian Dempsey from Co Cavan, the Other Land Based Enterprise winner at the Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year awards. A lifelong interest in trees led her to pursue her interest more commercially following her retirement from teaching https://t.co/coI4HDItJX ?? pic.twitter.com/2qA6UXRiWY — Teagasc (@teagasc) July 27, 2021

Finalists

There were 19 finalists in the competition representing the full range of education courses offered by Teagasc. In addition to the three winners, the following 16 students were recognised for being finalists:

Colin Cahalan, Co Galway

Shane Clifford, Co Kerry

Daire Comerford, Co Laois

Patrick Conlon, Co Mayo

Padraic Cullen, Co Kildare

Gearoid Doyle, Co Wexford

Laura Hannon, Co Meath

Niall Healy, Co Tipperary

Ewan Kane, Co Kildare

Kenneth Keegan, Co Galway

Conor Lehane, Co Cork

Aoife Nic Fhionnlaoich, Co Dublin

Mark Miley, Co Roscommon

Denis O’Donoghue, Co Cork

Robert O'Mara, Co Westmeath

Susan Stephenson, Co Leitrim

Tony Pettit, Head of Education in Teagasc said: “I would like to congratulate the winners and all the finalists. The Teagasc / FBD Student of the Year award showcases the best students on Teagasc courses. I would like to thank FBD for their continued sponsorship for the awards. I would also like to acknowledge the support of the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, TD.