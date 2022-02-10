The drugs in question include ketamine and over one litre of the drug used to euthanise animals. / Donal O'Leary

Any information relating to the location of “a number of dangerous drugs” that were burgled is being sought by an Garda Síochána.

The theft of the drugs occurred early on Wednesday morning from a premises in Loughrea, Co Galway.

It is understood that the drugs thought to be missing include three bottles of ketamine and 11 100ml bottles of euthanal – a drug used for euthanising animals.

“The drugs stolen during the course of this burglary are primarily intended for animal use only and can be dangerous if consumed by humans,” gardaí said in a statement.

The drugs suspected to have been burgled include:

11 x 100ml bottles of Euthatal (a lethal euthanasia drug).

12 x 25ml bottles of Chanazine 2% (a sedative).

Four x 10ml bottles of Medesedan (a sedative).

One x 10ml bottle of Torbugesic (a sedative).

Three x 50ml bottles of Ketamine (an anti-inflammatory).

Five x 100ml bottles of Ketufen (an anti-inflammatory).

Flunixin.

“An Garda Síochána are urgently appealing for information on the whereabouts of a number of dangerous drugs that were stolen during the course of a burglary at a premises in Loughrea, Co Galway, in the early hours of Wednesday 9 February, 2022,” the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact an Loughrea Garda Station immediately or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.