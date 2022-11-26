File photo: Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision in Co Leitrim.

The incident involving a car and a tractor occurred around 5pm on Friday 25 November on the R280 between Drumkeerin and Manorhamilton.

The driver of the car, a man in his 80s, was taken to Sligo University Hospital where he later passed away. No other injuries to other people were reported.

The road was closed and the Forensic Collision Investigators called in.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Anyone who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R280 at Killargue between 4:30pm and 5:30pm is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station on 071-982 0620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.