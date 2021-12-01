Gardaí in Offaly are investigating an arson attack on a dairy farm in the county which destroyed a milking robot, equipment and machinery.

It is understood that some €500,000 worth of damage was done in the farmyard blaze at Eugene O’Neill’s farm at Clonmore, Clonbullogue.

A Lely A4 milking robot and the associated equipment housed in the office were destroyed, while the fire also engulfed a shed housing a combine, a Kverneland one-pass, a combi-baler, a new zero grazer and a plough.

Tractors parked in the yard escaped the blaze, while two calves were rescued from their pen just in time.

The fire happened between 4am and 7am on Saturday 27 November.

Gardaí in Edenderry are treating the issue as malicious and are appealing for information from anyone that passed through the Clonbullogue area between these times on that date and to those that may have dashcam footage in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Tullamore on 057-932 7600 or 1800 666 111.