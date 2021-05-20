The string of thefts took place in the early hours of Sunday 16 May. \ Ramona Farrelly

Investigations are ongoing into an apparent crime spree along the Laois-Offaly border in the early hours of Sunday 16 May.

It is understood that the thefts of a Jeep in Borris in Ossory, a trailer in Clonaslee and a John Deere Gator in Cadamstown may be linked to a single individual or crime group.

A quantity of diesel is also missing from a separate farm in Clonaslee.

In a seemingly connected incident, another farmer from the Coolagh area of Clonaslee took to social media to show a locked field gate which had been "burst in by a vehicle".

The vehicle "drove around in circles before leaving".

Croghan trailer theft

Meanwhile, gardaí are investigating the reported theft of a Murphy cattle trailer, along with an electricity generator, from a shed in Croghan, Tullamore.

The stolen John Deere Gator \ Laois-Offaly Gardaí.

The incident is thought to have occurred late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

The trailer has appeared on multiple CCTV cameras being towed by a dark-coloured Ssyangyong SUV.

No arrests have been made in relation to any of the thefts.

Investigations are ongoing and An Garda Síochána has appealed for information.