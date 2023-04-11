Gardaí in Wexford are investigating after GPS systems were stolen from two John Deere tractors in Wexford last week.

One GPS was stolen from a tractor in Rosslare, while the second was stolen in Wellingtonbridge. Both thefts occurred on Thursday 6 April.

“Gardaí are investigating two separate incidents of theft from a vehicle in Co Wexford which occurred on Thursday 6 April 2023.

“The first theft, from a tractor, occurred at a yard in Rosslare. The second theft, also from a tractor, occurred at a yard in Wellingtonbridge. No arrests have been made at this time.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a Garda spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Serious

Wexford Irish Farmers Association county chair Jer O’Mahoney said he received reports that a total of four GPS systems had been stolen in the county last week.

“The odds are very high that they were gone out of the country that evening,” he told the Irish Farmers Journal

He said that a gang is coming in and stealing them to order.

“I sent a warning to farmers on Friday to say if they have a sat nav system to ensure that they are locked up.”

He said one of the systems was worth €18,000. “This is serious stuff,” he warned.