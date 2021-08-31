The vet described suspected "blunt trauma" to the head of the sheep.

Gardaí are investigating a disturbing incident in which a sheep died from injuries following an attack which occurred on Saturday evening last in the Moyglass area of Co Tipperary.

A spokesperson for the gardaí told the Irish Farmers Journal: “At approximately 7pm on Saturday 28 August 2021, gardaí received a call of an injured sheep in the grounds of the Church of Ireland, Mogorban, Moyglass, Co Tipperary.

"On arrival, gardaí discovered a sheep lying in a field next to the graveyard. The sheep had injuries to its head and appeared to be in a distressed state.

"A vet arrived shortly after gardaí and assessed the sheep. The vet described suspected 'blunt trauma' to the head of the sheep. The sheep died shortly after," the spokesperson said.

Investigation

The gardaí have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the sheep being injured and subsequently dying as a result of those injuries.

The spokesperson informed the Irish Farmers Journal that a post mortem of the sheep has been requested and that will be carried out in the state laboratory in Kilkenny.

Gardaí have carried out further enquiries, including house to house and a CCTV canvass.

Gardaí are issuing an appeal for any witnesses or persons with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them at Clonmel Garda station.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands the sheep was found by its owner and that another lamb was also injured in the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Clonmel on 052-617 7640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111.